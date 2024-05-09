05/09 (Thur) - Mini game, Costumes, and Model views update

○ Add costumes
- High society school uniform (Yoohee) added
- High society school uniform (Seyoung) added
○ Mini games added
- Think, Yoohee! Think!! added
- Think, Seyoung! Think!! added
○ Sub story added
- Bongbong and Seyoung’s battle for Pecking order 1
- Bongbong and Seyoung’s battle for Pecking order 2
○ Model view
- 6 additional model views added
- Improved model view zoom feature
○ Others
- Abyss follower texture modifications
-Fixed an issue where some sound effects were not affected by sound adjustments
-Fixed issue where Abyss zombies catch Yoohee through wall
-Fixed an issue where multiple abyss zombies kept catching Yoohee
Changed files in this update