Abyss School update for 9 May 2024

05/09 (Thur) - Mini game, Costumes, and Model views update

05/09 (Thur) - Last edited 9 May 2024 – 14:59:16 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

○ Add costumes

  • High society school uniform (Yoohee) added
  • High society school uniform (Seyoung) added

○ Mini games added

  • Think, Yoohee! Think!! added
  • Think, Seyoung! Think!! added

○ Sub story added

  • Bongbong and Seyoung’s battle for Pecking order 1
  • Bongbong and Seyoung’s battle for Pecking order 2

○ Model view

  • 6 additional model views added
  • Improved model view zoom feature

○ Others

  • Abyss follower texture modifications
    -Fixed an issue where some sound effects were not affected by sound adjustments
    -Fixed issue where Abyss zombies catch Yoohee through wall
    -Fixed an issue where multiple abyss zombies kept catching Yoohee

