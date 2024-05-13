- Reworked story mode and added Nightamre/Hell modes
- Updated inventory items in Karael's
- Updated Hectic Day to start with the last inventory
- TV Head is no longer for ads (only score now)
- Fixed Open Day (tutorial)
- Fuzebox now requires newer items
- Victim's hands move faster now
- Removed Degtia's servant
- Imp can't kill you from behind anymore if you carry the Horus Eye
- Fixed some minor bugs of Horus Eye
- Ezekiel's follower can now be hidden via Settings
- Casting progress resets on success
- Blood knight/zealot are removed in Chapter 1
- Spirits taunt faster now
- Wife now stops promptly if user is hidden from lesser demon
- Removed Random Level mode
- Removed Chapter Skip
- Reverted to New/Continue and Chapter in title
- Wife does not spawn in front of starting point anymore
- Fixed an issue where you could put new lines in Love Messages
- Love messages character limit has increased to 40
- Added Lighting, Outline, Fog settings for low end devices
- Changed to secure network connection
- Fixed an issue where Gautama is not showing correctly after teleport
- Fixed an issue where Victims Hands keep lingering after teleport
- When hidden from lesser demon, wife can't kill you even if you get close now
- Changed the movie to Skeleton Dance
- Chapter 4 has been reworked and is no longer a leader game, but a gateway to chapter 5
- Fixed Screen mode settings
- Fixed basic animation transitions
- Picked up items on tablet now show up with their original size
- Interstial ads removed, only rewarded ads will be used
She is mad update for 13 May 2024
1.08
Patchnotes via Steam Community
