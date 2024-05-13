 Skip to content

She is mad update for 13 May 2024

1.08

Share · View all patches · Build 14316505 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 09:09:16 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked story mode and added Nightamre/Hell modes
  • Updated inventory items in Karael's
  • Updated Hectic Day to start with the last inventory
  • TV Head is no longer for ads (only score now)
  • Fixed Open Day (tutorial)
  • Fuzebox now requires newer items
  • Victim's hands move faster now
  • Removed Degtia's servant
  • Imp can't kill you from behind anymore if you carry the Horus Eye
  • Fixed some minor bugs of Horus Eye
  • Ezekiel's follower can now be hidden via Settings
  • Casting progress resets on success
  • Blood knight/zealot are removed in Chapter 1
  • Spirits taunt faster now
  • Wife now stops promptly if user is hidden from lesser demon
  • Removed Random Level mode
  • Removed Chapter Skip
  • Reverted to New/Continue and Chapter in title
  • Wife does not spawn in front of starting point anymore
  • Fixed an issue where you could put new lines in Love Messages
  • Love messages character limit has increased to 40
  • Added Lighting, Outline, Fog settings for low end devices
  • Changed to secure network connection
  • Fixed an issue where Gautama is not showing correctly after teleport
  • Fixed an issue where Victims Hands keep lingering after teleport
  • When hidden from lesser demon, wife can't kill you even if you get close now
  • Changed the movie to Skeleton Dance
  • Chapter 4 has been reworked and is no longer a leader game, but a gateway to chapter 5
  • Fixed Screen mode settings
  • Fixed basic animation transitions
  • Picked up items on tablet now show up with their original size
  • Interstial ads removed, only rewarded ads will be used

