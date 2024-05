Share · View all patches · Build 14316488 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hard Mode stage 7 final boss autoscrolling froze, it's now working as intended.

End credit scroll was cut away, it is now fixed.

Stage2 Hard Mode, one placed enemy wasn't working properly and has been removed.

That's all for now!

Magnaremora signing out!