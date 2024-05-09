Hotfix v4.0.4

Archive
- Fixed Vods incorrectly displaying outdated version
- Updated Archive UI
- Reordered Filtered Categories
- Hide filter when no Vods are detected
- Updated Archive Navigation
- Updated Archive SFX
- Added Archive Menu localization
- Moved archive Vod folder to: \Assets\StreamingAssets\Files\Vods
Gameplay
Ina:
- Super, Resolved issue where super would not break super armor attacks.
- Resolved issue where blocking crouching hurtbox was matching the standing hurtbox instead of the crouching hurtbox
Pekora:
- 22H: Resolved issue where Mortar could be kicked outside the bounds of the stage
Suisei:
- 6H, Resolved issue with excessive additional knockback on counter hit
Iroha:
- Call-In, added camera lock for additional consistency with wallbounces
Mio:
- Call-in, added camera lock for additional consistency with wallbounces.
Fauna:
- off-collab, resolved issue where Fauna could not be bursted.
Virtual Frontier:
- AI: Resolved issue where some passive item effects (Ex: Daifuku) would cause AI to act very passively.
- Cheat characters will no longer receive new cosplay notifications (they never actually unlocked any new cosplays)
Rio will now be able to appear in world 3.
Random fights can now take place on AquaMarine or Holo Office stages
Daifuku: Resolved: Cooldown for Daifuku now be displayed ingame. Resolved issues with item cooldown.
- Holocards: Resolved issue where the item would not refresh in boss fights
- Victim's Association Report: Meter drain no longer applies on block. Base effet reduced (2% -> 1.5%, stack effect reduced 2% -> 1%)
Online/Quickplay
- Added confirmation before joining a lobby, to circumvent joining joining empty lobbies,
- Fixed lobby filter preventing certain lobbies from being found,
- Filtered lobbies that have been previously declined or timed out,
- Fixed command list not disappearing
Other
- Various localization fixes
- Updated various SFX on UI
- Resolved issue where health bars did not match real HP values
- Resolved issue where you could burst super moves if performed out of another action
Changed files in this update