 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hunchback's Dungeon update for 9 May 2024

Hunchback's Dungeon – Update 1 – Out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14316410 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 14:46:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

The first update is here and I hope you'll like it!

Full Update 1 notes

[New things!]

  • NEW - Full Controller Support
  • NEW - Steam Deck Support
  • NEW - Full Shop UI Rework (less mess, some additional helpful info)
  • NEW - The Deal (be sure to buy this "free" item!!)
  • NEW - Looping
  • NEW - Looping Deals
  • NEW - Player's mini health bar
  • NEW - Spell - Midas
  • NEW - Spell - Ka Boom
  • NEW - Spell - Seeker Arrow
  • NEW - Traps (community suggestion)
  • NEW - Full knockback rework
  • NEW - Coin Types (1x,2x,5x)
  • NEW - Restart button (community suggestion)
  • NEW - Added missing Tier IV on some spells (community suggestion)

[Changes]

  • CHANGE - Elemental damage -> Elemental magic (community suggestion)
  • CHANGE - Esoteric damage -> Sacred magic (community suggestion)
  • CHANGE - Energy damage -> Force magic (community suggestion)
  • CHANGE - Summoning damage -> Profane magic (community suggestion)
  • CHANGE - Summoning damage -> Profane magic (community suggestion)
  • CHANGE - Better tooltips positioning (community suggestion)
  • CHANGE - Tooltips will fade in now, instead of instantly appearing
  • CHANGE - Most of sounds are now 8-bit, still looking for some new ones
  • CHANGE - Player movement is more responsive (community suggestion)
  • CHANGE - Damage dealt per spell in death screen is now sorted from highest to lowest (community suggestion)
  • CHANGE - You can now navigate damage dealt in death screen (community suggestion)
  • CHANGE - More readable damage text on spells
  • CHANGE - Spearman's spear is now glowing to indicate that it can hurt you

[Balancing]

  • BALANCE - Buffed a few characters
  • BALANCE - Buffed all Basic spells
  • BALANCE - Buffed all Summoning spells
  • BALANCE - Reduced cost of Tier I Basic spells (community suggestion)
  • BALANCE - Reduced Area Spells damage a little
  • BALANCE - Reduced health and speed of Vikings
  • BALANCE - Rebalanced a few items effects
  • BALANCE - Reduced damage and attack speed of Archers Crossbowmen, Red Slimes & Trumpet Skeletons

[Removed]

  • REMOVED - accuracy was fully removed from stats. Now all spells are 100% accurate and some even gained homing! This stat was just annoying, you don't want your spells to miss more than they should.

[Fixes]

  • FIXED - No enemies on wave 3 (community bug report!)
  • FIXED - Hulking mass spawning on easier difficulties for some reason (community bug report!)
  • FIXED - Missing text on a few buttons
  • FIXED - Missing font issue
  • FIXED - Milestone rewards not unlocking (community bug report!)
  • FIXED - Missing spells (community bug report!)
  • FIXED - Tooltips overlapping (community bug report!)
  • FIXED - No particles on certain spells
  • FIXED - Negative items cost
  • FIXED - Summons getting stuck (community bug report!)
  • FIXED - Beams damaging enemies when not casting (community bug report!)
  • FIXED - Tooltips displaying negative description, when having positive number
  • FIXED - Explosions not dealing critical strikes
  • FIXED - Explosions not expanding
  • FIXED - Achievements not disappearing from in-game after starting a new run (community bug report!)
  • FIXED - Stats not disappearing between runs (community bug report!)
  • & other minor fixes

If you have any ideas, suggestions or bugs to report - join us on Discord and tell me all about it! :D

Patryk

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2369521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link