Hunchback's Dungeon – Update 1 – Out now!

Greetings!
The first update is here and I hope you'll like it!
Full Update 1 notes
[New things!]
- NEW - Full Controller Support
- NEW - Steam Deck Support
- NEW - Full Shop UI Rework (less mess, some additional helpful info)
- NEW - The Deal (be sure to buy this "free" item!!)
- NEW - Looping
- NEW - Looping Deals
- NEW - Player's mini health bar
- NEW - Spell - Midas
- NEW - Spell - Ka Boom
- NEW - Spell - Seeker Arrow
- NEW - Traps (community suggestion)
- NEW - Full knockback rework
- NEW - Coin Types (1x,2x,5x)
- NEW - Restart button (community suggestion)
- NEW - Added missing Tier IV on some spells (community suggestion)
[Changes]
- CHANGE - Elemental damage -> Elemental magic (community suggestion)
- CHANGE - Esoteric damage -> Sacred magic (community suggestion)
- CHANGE - Energy damage -> Force magic (community suggestion)
- CHANGE - Summoning damage -> Profane magic (community suggestion)
- CHANGE - Summoning damage -> Profane magic (community suggestion)
- CHANGE - Better tooltips positioning (community suggestion)
- CHANGE - Tooltips will fade in now, instead of instantly appearing
- CHANGE - Most of sounds are now 8-bit, still looking for some new ones
- CHANGE - Player movement is more responsive (community suggestion)
- CHANGE - Damage dealt per spell in death screen is now sorted from highest to lowest (community suggestion)
- CHANGE - You can now navigate damage dealt in death screen (community suggestion)
- CHANGE - More readable damage text on spells
- CHANGE - Spearman's spear is now glowing to indicate that it can hurt you
[Balancing]
- BALANCE - Buffed a few characters
- BALANCE - Buffed all Basic spells
- BALANCE - Buffed all Summoning spells
- BALANCE - Reduced cost of Tier I Basic spells (community suggestion)
- BALANCE - Reduced Area Spells damage a little
- BALANCE - Reduced health and speed of Vikings
- BALANCE - Rebalanced a few items effects
- BALANCE - Reduced damage and attack speed of Archers Crossbowmen, Red Slimes & Trumpet Skeletons
[Removed]
- REMOVED - accuracy was fully removed from stats. Now all spells are 100% accurate and some even gained homing! This stat was just annoying, you don't want your spells to miss more than they should.
[Fixes]
- FIXED - No enemies on wave 3 (community bug report!)
- FIXED - Hulking mass spawning on easier difficulties for some reason (community bug report!)
- FIXED - Missing text on a few buttons
- FIXED - Missing font issue
- FIXED - Milestone rewards not unlocking (community bug report!)
- FIXED - Missing spells (community bug report!)
- FIXED - Tooltips overlapping (community bug report!)
- FIXED - No particles on certain spells
- FIXED - Negative items cost
- FIXED - Summons getting stuck (community bug report!)
- FIXED - Beams damaging enemies when not casting (community bug report!)
- FIXED - Tooltips displaying negative description, when having positive number
- FIXED - Explosions not dealing critical strikes
- FIXED - Explosions not expanding
- FIXED - Achievements not disappearing from in-game after starting a new run (community bug report!)
- FIXED - Stats not disappearing between runs (community bug report!)
- & other minor fixes
If you have any ideas, suggestions or bugs to report - join us on Discord and tell me all about it! :D
Patryk
Changed files in this update