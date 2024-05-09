Hunchback's Dungeon – Update 1 – Out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14316410 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 14:46:21 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

The first update is here and I hope you'll like it!

[New things!]

NEW - Full Controller Support

NEW - Steam Deck Support

NEW - Full Shop UI Rework (less mess, some additional helpful info)

NEW - The Deal (be sure to buy this "free" item!!)

NEW - Looping

NEW - Looping Deals

NEW - Player's mini health bar

NEW - Spell - Midas

NEW - Spell - Ka Boom

NEW - Spell - Seeker Arrow

NEW - Traps (community suggestion)

NEW - Full knockback rework

NEW - Coin Types (1x,2x,5x)

NEW - Restart button (community suggestion)

NEW - Added missing Tier IV on some spells (community suggestion)

[Changes]

CHANGE - Elemental damage -> Elemental magic (community suggestion)

CHANGE - Esoteric damage -> Sacred magic (community suggestion)

CHANGE - Energy damage -> Force magic (community suggestion)

CHANGE - Summoning damage -> Profane magic (community suggestion)

CHANGE - Better tooltips positioning (community suggestion)

CHANGE - Tooltips will fade in now, instead of instantly appearing

CHANGE - Most of sounds are now 8-bit, still looking for some new ones

CHANGE - Player movement is more responsive (community suggestion)

CHANGE - Damage dealt per spell in death screen is now sorted from highest to lowest (community suggestion)

CHANGE - You can now navigate damage dealt in death screen (community suggestion)

CHANGE - More readable damage text on spells

CHANGE - Spearman's spear is now glowing to indicate that it can hurt you

[Balancing]

BALANCE - Buffed a few characters

BALANCE - Buffed all Basic spells

BALANCE - Buffed all Summoning spells

BALANCE - Reduced cost of Tier I Basic spells (community suggestion)

BALANCE - Reduced Area Spells damage a little

BALANCE - Reduced health and speed of Vikings

BALANCE - Rebalanced a few items effects

BALANCE - Reduced damage and attack speed of Archers Crossbowmen, Red Slimes & Trumpet Skeletons

[Removed]

REMOVED - accuracy was fully removed from stats. Now all spells are 100% accurate and some even gained homing! This stat was just annoying, you don't want your spells to miss more than they should.

[Fixes]

FIXED - No enemies on wave 3 (community bug report!)

FIXED - Hulking mass spawning on easier difficulties for some reason (community bug report!)

FIXED - Missing text on a few buttons

FIXED - Missing font issue

FIXED - Milestone rewards not unlocking (community bug report!)

FIXED - Missing spells (community bug report!)

FIXED - Tooltips overlapping (community bug report!)

FIXED - No particles on certain spells

FIXED - Negative items cost

FIXED - Summons getting stuck (community bug report!)

FIXED - Beams damaging enemies when not casting (community bug report!)

FIXED - Tooltips displaying negative description, when having positive number

FIXED - Explosions not dealing critical strikes

FIXED - Explosions not expanding

FIXED - Achievements not disappearing from in-game after starting a new run (community bug report!)

FIXED - Stats not disappearing between runs (community bug report!)

& other minor fixes

If you have any ideas, suggestions or bugs to report - join us on Discord and tell me all about it! :D

Patryk