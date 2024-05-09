New game mode & more !

Hello everyone !
As you probably know, we released a new typing game with the help of AI called My Meet Teacher last month! The game used the code of SEXTS so today I'm glad to port all the work made to SEXTS including two new "one hand" game modes requested by the community!
Check the patchnote bellow
This mega update is also followed by a 50% sale on all DLCs of SEXTS
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30102/SEXTS_Bundle/
You can also vote for our next Meet My game:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/vote-for-next-my-103928774?
COMPLETE PATCHNOTE:
- CVBN Mode: Play only with one hand and replace "words" by CVBN letters!
- Arrow Mode: Play also with one hand and your arrows!
- You can also now skip animation and go to the next level using the space bar. One hand bonus.
- You can swap between the two modes without having to go back into the main menu.
But that's not all:
Reworked main menu
Possibility to highlight some parts of the picture you unlock and to take screenshots of them without going back into the Gallery.
In Words Mode, you can ask a new word if you want to.
New DLC page + New "new game page".
We added a "Picture saved in MyPicture folder" notification when you take a screenshot on the winning screen or in the gallery. The message disapear when you rollover the screenshot button again. We hope it will help people to find their naughty captures!
Fix sound bug, now "mute" on music or SFX is now correctly saved.
And a lot more little improvements here and there than to all your feedback.
