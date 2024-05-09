v1.0091
Bug Fixes:
- Adaptive Plating Explosive & Kinetic bonuses corrected.
General:
- Integrated Modules graphic removed.
Chassis:
- Sentry Jump: 0 -> 140
- Sentry Jump Ratio Above: 3.6 -> 1.6
- Turtle Jump Ratio Above: 0.32 -> 1.32
- Hurricane Jump Ratio Above: 0.1 -> 1.6
- Babel Explosive Resistance: 25% -> 15%
- Babel Kinetic Resistance: 25% -> 15%
Components:
-
Tactical Maw Jump: 5 -> 20
-
Reticulan Head Thrust: 10 -> 25
-
Reticulan Head Jump: 10 -> 25
-
Croc Head Jump 5 -> 15
-
Storm Hammer Arm 2 Jump: -5 -> 35
-
Light Shoulder Pack Tech Value: 100 -> 300
-
Shoulder Pack Jump: 30 -> 60
-
Shoulder Pack Light Slot: 0x -> 1x
-
Shoulder Pack Light Rocket/Large Rocket Slot: 2x -> 4x
-
Turret Mounting Jump: -5 -> 25
-
Heavy Shoulder Pack Large Rocket Slot: 4x -> 8x
-
Expanded Pack Light Rocket Slot: 6x -> 12x
-
Expanded Pack Large Rocket Slot: 3x -> 6x
Weapons:
-
Storm Hammer RoF: 20 -> 19
-
Storm Hammer Energy Use: 2 -> 1.5
-
MultiRocket Reload Time: 4500 -> 1800
-
MultiRocket Velocity: .25 -> .1688
-
MultiRocket Max Lifetime: 11 -> 15
-
Heavy Rocket Reload Time: 2700 -> 1800
-
Destructor Rocket Reload Time: 3600 -> 2700
-
Destructor Rocket Max Lifetime: 26 -> 300
Modules:
- Kinetic Plating Explosive Resistance: 35% -> 25%
- Kinetic Plating Kinetic Resistance: 35% -> 25%
- Adaptive Plating Thrust penalty: 0 -> -90
- Adaptive Plating Jump penalty: 0 -> -20
- Charged Plating Shields regeneration perk removed (temporarily).
