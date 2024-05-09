 Skip to content

Steel Symphony update for 9 May 2024

v1.0091

Steel Symphony update for 9 May 2024

v1.0091

Last edited 9 May 2024

Bug Fixes:

  • Adaptive Plating Explosive & Kinetic bonuses corrected.

General:

  • Integrated Modules graphic removed.

Chassis:

  • Sentry Jump: 0 -> 140
  • Sentry Jump Ratio Above: 3.6 -> 1.6
  • Turtle Jump Ratio Above: 0.32 -> 1.32
  • Hurricane Jump Ratio Above: 0.1 -> 1.6
  • Babel Explosive Resistance: 25% -> 15%
  • Babel Kinetic Resistance: 25% -> 15%

Components:

  • Tactical Maw Jump: 5 -> 20

  • Reticulan Head Thrust: 10 -> 25

  • Reticulan Head Jump: 10 -> 25

  • Croc Head Jump 5 -> 15

  • Storm Hammer Arm 2 Jump: -5 -> 35

  • Light Shoulder Pack Tech Value: 100 -> 300

  • Shoulder Pack Jump: 30 -> 60

  • Shoulder Pack Light Slot: 0x -> 1x

  • Shoulder Pack Light Rocket/Large Rocket Slot: 2x -> 4x

  • Turret Mounting Jump: -5 -> 25

  • Heavy Shoulder Pack Large Rocket Slot: 4x -> 8x

  • Expanded Pack Light Rocket Slot: 6x -> 12x

  • Expanded Pack Large Rocket Slot: 3x -> 6x

Weapons:

  • Storm Hammer RoF: 20 -> 19

  • Storm Hammer Energy Use: 2 -> 1.5

  • MultiRocket Reload Time: 4500 -> 1800

  • MultiRocket Velocity: .25 -> .1688

  • MultiRocket Max Lifetime: 11 -> 15

  • Heavy Rocket Reload Time: 2700 -> 1800

  • Destructor Rocket Reload Time: 3600 -> 2700

  • Destructor Rocket Max Lifetime: 26 -> 300

Modules:

  • Kinetic Plating Explosive Resistance: 35% -> 25%
  • Kinetic Plating Kinetic Resistance: 35% -> 25%
  • Adaptive Plating Thrust penalty: 0 -> -90
  • Adaptive Plating Jump penalty: 0 -> -20
  • Charged Plating Shields regeneration perk removed (temporarily).

