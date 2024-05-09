Update v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14316357 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Today we bring a small but useful update regarding KAOS and some fixes.

KAOS improvements

Regarding your feedback about KAOS, we’ve reworked a few things:

You will now be able to ban Ascension cards.

You will now be able to keep points instead of being forced to use them when leveling up. You may use these points on shrines or in Gnöki’s statue, but they will no longer be available to use on cards.

General Improvements

New tutorial about Yggdrasil seeds.

Czech translations updated.

Fixes

KAOS’ Ragnaork leaderboard is now working properly. It wasn’t showing players’ scores in some cases.

Blud’s ultimate ability was not working properly in some cases.

Save and load data feature was working wrong in some cases.

Amaranth’s mastery bug fixed, where red hearts were being swapped for green hearts.

When restarting a run there was a RNG bug where relics were the same as the last run.

Ragnarok X boss track was not working properly.

Bugs related to tutorial panels while pressing some buttons fixed.

We're also working on some skins for KAOS and they are looking good!!

Cheers! ːNA_Gnokiː

