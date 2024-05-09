 Skip to content

Hide And Seek update for 9 May 2024

Update Patch Version 1.3

Patch Version 1.3 · Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed all lighters from being placed on the stage except for the first one you get.
  • Changed the logic the creature open the door.
  • Fixed the error of the stage.
  • Changed the name of chapters.

