The Randomizer Update is here!

Today is the first day of LudoNarraCon, and we are thrilled to release the first major update for Death of a Wish: The Randomizer Update!

Death of a Wish Randomizer

The Randomizer Update adds a new mode that allows players to experience the Nightmare like never before! This mode allows players to replay the entire game with randomized enemy and item placements, including randomized starting equipment.

Take on the game in brand new ways by mastering different combat styles and managing unpredictable encounters. No two playthroughs will be the same, so it's almost like trying the game from scratch!

For those who want to crank the difficulty up even more, this update also includes a "True Randomizer" mode that makes it possible for players to encounter mini-bosses and regular bosses as regular enemies in the world. These options provide Death of a Wish with new depth and replayability!

The Randomizer Mode unlocks as a reward for completing the main game, but you can also unlock it and other completion rewards from a new "Unlock Completion Rewards" setting under - Options - in the main menu!



macOS and Linux Support

Alongside the Randomizer Update, we're also launching Mac and Linux versions of Death of a Wish today! As of today, the game is now available on PC, Mac, Linux, and Nintendo Switch. If you have been holding out for the game to come to your platform of choice, now's a fantastic time to get it because the game is being discounted for LudoNarraCon!

IMPORTANT: For STEAM DECK Users

For existing Steam Deck players, if you'd like to continue using the Windows version of the game, please select Manage (the gear icon) on the game in your library, then Properties > Compatibility > Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool, then select a version of Proton from the dropdown (Proton Experimental works fine from my testing). The game should then update briefly and you'll be good to go!

Likewise, if you'd like to use the native Linux version on Steam Deck instead, follow the directions above, except instead of choosing a version of Proton from the compatibility dropdown, select Steam Linux Runtime (it should be near the bottom or at the bottom of the list). After a brief update, the game will be ready to run its Linux version.

Note that the save file locations for the Windows and Linux versions are different from each other, so if you'd like to maintain your progress when switching platforms, you'll want to copy the save data file from the first location to the other. These files can be found on your Steam Deck at the file paths below:

Windows version: _Home/.steam/steam/steamapps/compdata/2302080/pfx/drivec/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/melessthanthree/DeathOfAWish/savedGames.gd

Linux version: Home/.config/unity3d/melessthanthree/DeathOfAWish/savedGames.gd

LudoNarraCon

We're so excited to let you all know that Death of a Wish is an official selection for this year's edition of LudoNarraCon! This digital festival hosted by indie publisher Fellow Traveler runs from May 9 - 13, kicking off at 10 AM Pacific Time on the 9th.

During this event Colin will be showing off the Randomizer Update in action via a livestream on May 9 at 11 AM Pacific Time.

Colin and Kevin are also hosting a panel on Meaningful Combat Design in Narrative Games during the event alongside Marina Kittaka, Sherveen Uduwana, and Lily Valeen as part of LudoNarraCon! These are the brilliant minds behind Angeline Era, Midautumn, and BOSSGAME respectively! You can watch the panel live at 1 PM Pacific Time.

Finally, we are very happy to discount the game again for the festival so more people can play it! Purchase during the festival and save up to 20%!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2302080/Death_of_a_Wish/