SUPER ALICE DOLLS update for 9 May 2024

Updated to ver 0.82a

Build 14316151 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 15:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・The normal mode had been designed so that the remaining lives would not be reduced, but we changed the specification so that the remaining lives would be reduced but the game would not be over.

・Some stages were renovated.

