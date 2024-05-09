 Skip to content

Junkyard Simulator update for 9 May 2024

Hotfix v.2.2.6B

Build 14316106 · Last edited 9 May 2024

  • We have changed the turning curve for pickup, pickup1950, towtruck and truck vehicles, now it is more simulation-like - of course, let us know what you think. There will be further changes and improvements, we wanted to give you this quickly before the weekend


  • A big change when it comes to game lighting and shadows - within reason so as not to affect performance at all

  • Added a marker on the fast travel board showing the Quest's current location

  • Fixed overlap between the color change roller popup and sign editing. This way you could lock your character

  • Increase the visibility distance for Walls to build on the Lot

  • Correct the translation of the Polish version for the word Magnesium in the information about falls and increases on the stock exchange on the left side of the screen

  • Prevent a possible freeze of the game after exiting the Fast Travel Board and quickly turning on the Large Map

  • Add a security question after clicking to remove a vehicle from the parking lot, so that the player who clicks the button does not accidentally remove the vehicle

  • Improve intersection visibility when processing pallets in your Own Scrap Yard

  • Improve camera movement in disassembly mode. Now zooming and sideways movements are smoother and more precise

  • Add the ability to disable the "Whats New" popup using ESC

