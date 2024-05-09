Hotfix v.2.2.6B

- We have changed the turning curve for pickup, pickup1950, towtruck and truck vehicles, now it is more simulation-like - of course, let us know what you think. There will be further changes and improvements, we wanted to give you this quickly before the weekend
- A big change when it comes to game lighting and shadows - within reason so as not to affect performance at all
Added a marker on the fast travel board showing the Quest's current location
Fixed overlap between the color change roller popup and sign editing. This way you could lock your character
Increase the visibility distance for Walls to build on the Lot
Correct the translation of the Polish version for the word Magnesium in the information about falls and increases on the stock exchange on the left side of the screen
Prevent a possible freeze of the game after exiting the Fast Travel Board and quickly turning on the Large Map
Add a security question after clicking to remove a vehicle from the parking lot, so that the player who clicks the button does not accidentally remove the vehicle
Improve intersection visibility when processing pallets in your Own Scrap Yard
Improve camera movement in disassembly mode. Now zooming and sideways movements are smoother and more precise
Add the ability to disable the "Whats New" popup using ESC
