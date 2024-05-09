Hotfix v.2.2.6B

Fixed overlap between the color change roller popup and sign editing. This way you could lock your character

Added a marker on the fast travel board showing the Quest's current location

Increase the visibility distance for Walls to build on the Lot

Correct the translation of the Polish version for the word Magnesium in the information about falls and increases on the stock exchange on the left side of the screen

Prevent a possible freeze of the game after exiting the Fast Travel Board and quickly turning on the Large Map

Add a security question after clicking to remove a vehicle from the parking lot, so that the player who clicks the button does not accidentally remove the vehicle

Improve intersection visibility when processing pallets in your Own Scrap Yard

Improve camera movement in disassembly mode. Now zooming and sideways movements are smoother and more precise