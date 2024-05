Some things were left unnoticed. Still keeping my eyes on the feedback so far, so if there's anything super broken let me know.

-Fixed missing locale data for Knight's movelist.

-Knight's Cupid's Stab no longer force rotates you towards the enemy. It behave weirdly.

-In addition, added a small fix to soft lock on system to catch sudden shift from forward to back to ensure directional moves are easier to pull of.

-Disabled unintentional voice lines.