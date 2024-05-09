 Skip to content

Descent: Legends of the Dark update for 9 May 2024

Version 2.0.7 Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 14316055 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Act 2 now available in Portuguese.
  • Various bug fixes.

