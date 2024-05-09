 Skip to content

Two Hands Eggs update for 9 May 2024

Version 0.1.8 is now available!

9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed parts
Wipe ON/OFF
Support for different screen ratios
Players can pass through each other in the challenge stage.

Changed files in this update

