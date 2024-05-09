- Added animations to junk pieces affected by the Explosive and Ink Bombs on-shatter effects
- Added textures to all junk themes and the existing overlays (bomb-proof and bomb-only) for single-block junk pieces and junk rows
- Fixed laggy animations in lobby menu
- Alerts when abilities are used in Junk Attack are now capitalized properly
- Fixed bug where changing the volume in the pause menu would apply the changes to the current session but not save them permanently
Polymino update for 9 May 2024
Minor update: v0.6E, Junk Attack aesthetic changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2537552
- Loading history…
Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2537553
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update