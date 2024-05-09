 Skip to content

Polymino update for 9 May 2024

Minor update: v0.6E, Junk Attack aesthetic changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14315973 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

  • Added animations to junk pieces affected by the Explosive and Ink Bombs on-shatter effects
  • Added textures to all junk themes and the existing overlays (bomb-proof and bomb-only) for single-block junk pieces and junk rows
  • Fixed laggy animations in lobby menu
  • Alerts when abilities are used in Junk Attack are now capitalized properly
  • Fixed bug where changing the volume in the pause menu would apply the changes to the current session but not save them permanently

Changed files in this update

Depot 2537551
Windows 32-bit Depot 2537552
Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2537553
