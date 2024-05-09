1.3.7 Special Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14315955 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 14:39:36 UTC by Wendy

Haval map changes:

Fixed crooked ground on the map.

Fixed flying grass.

Fixed bulging windows.

Air conditioners are now quieter.

Pripyat Map Changes:

In dominance mode, the central avenue has received a large number of obstacles, which will prevent buffs from getting into the bushes.

Maps and modes:

Haval is available in Deathmatch, Gun Game modes.

Pripyat Night is available in Gun Game mode.

Technical components:

Light grenade now ignores invisible walls.

Grenades ignore player colliders.

On night maps, the torch will be switched on automatically.

On some night maps, street lights will switch on automatically.

Invisible wall colliders have been corrected.

Private servers:

Added images of selectable map next to the name.

Voice Chat:

Completely redesigned the voice chat system.

Added ability to adjust voice chat volume.

Added ability to amplify voice chat.

Changed the in-game voice chat interface.

Automated Lobby:

Lobby can create rooms.

Lobby gathers players from different regions to the optimal region.

Lobby controls game time, number of players, map size.

Sound components:

Increased stock voice chat volume.

Improved spatial sound system, 7.1 support.