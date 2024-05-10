"Blade of the Netherworld" V1.0 version is now officially launched!

Dear Netherworld rangers,

We are excited to announce that the official version V1.0 of Blade of the Netherworld is now officially launched! In this action game full of adventure and combat, players will embark on a yin and yang intertwined killing journey. The official version is still priced at 29 yuan, with a 10% discount in the first week, and the official version can directly integrate the archives of the EA version!



"Blade of the Netherworld" is an action pigeon game published by Hurricane Games and developed by Dudu Games. The retro pixel visual style of the game is unique.

In the game, players will wear divine masks and become yin and yang officials, traveling through the Netherworld to kill gods, demons and ghosts. Combine nearly a hundred props in the game to hone your combat skills and freely combine combos. Experience unlimited freedom of high-speed killing in a completely liberated action system. When you are tired of cutting, you can still plant a field. The journey is full of surprises and challenges.

Join us now and embark on this epic adventure in the Netherworld! For more details and to purchase the game, visit the Game Store pagehttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2369950/_/

Highlights of the official version

Smooth and smooth combat: "Blade of the Netherworld" adopts a smooth-action combat system. In the almost completely liberated action system, you can freely combine and follow the action, and travel among the enemies at high speed. The experience is endless. Restricted freedom of high-speed killing and ultimate swordsmanship and combat fun.



New mode Trial Land: This is a new mode we have added. Players will be affected by random factors during the challenges on each floor of the Trial Land, which will give you The battle has a big impact, and we will continue to enrich the gameplay of this mode in the future.



More and more comprehensive upgrades: The official version brings comprehensive game content upgrades and optimizations, including more mob types, more prop types, more mental techniques, and A new final BOSS and a new game mode!



New talent system: We have completely redesigned the talent system in the game, and at the same time, we have made more balanced numerical adjustments, so that players will get a better gaming experience.



Thank you for your attention and support! Let us write a legend together in the "Blade of the Netherworld"!