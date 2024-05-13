 Skip to content

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 13 May 2024

Patch 1.0.36

13 May 2024

  • Fixed minor translation errors
  • Corrected Wrangler liveries
  • Addition of missing V8 392 tuning manifold
  • Fixed tuning manifold model in V8 345
  • Adding a new version of the V8 392 RWD engine
  • Added new CMS21 livery for Jeep Willys Military
  • The suspension in the Jeep Wrangler has been changed
  • Fix opening Car Info for cars with missing modding parts
  • Corrected Ram 1500 Yellow Sport drive type

