- Fixed minor translation errors
- Corrected Wrangler liveries
- Addition of missing V8 392 tuning manifold
- Fixed tuning manifold model in V8 345
- Adding a new version of the V8 392 RWD engine
- Added new CMS21 livery for Jeep Willys Military
- The suspension in the Jeep Wrangler has been changed
- Fix opening Car Info for cars with missing modding parts
- Corrected Ram 1500 Yellow Sport drive type
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 13 May 2024
Patch 1.0.36
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Content Depot 1190001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update