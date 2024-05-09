UPDATE 1.07 - The Alien Attack! - Brand New Free Level Content!

Hello fellow Pog Champs!

With Update 1.07, I've finally finished one of what I plan on several new and free content additions to my best selling and highest rated game here on Steam with good ol' Poggers!

This is a new level that will help change things up and presents you with a new challenge of saving HoneyBoo who has hidden under one of many rocks due to an Alien Invasion. Is it real aliens attacking from the night sky or did Honeyboo find herself some alcohol somewhere? Well, it doesn't matter much because she needs to be found wherever she is for your game progression to continue!

This new level will be seen up to seven times per game, coming after completing levels 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16, and 19. This will likely be changed when and as new content and levels are added to the game over the coming months.

As with any new content in an indie game like this, there will likely be a few bugs and/or balance issues that I might need to fix or update in the coming weeks and I will make note of such updates here as usual. Please leave comments under this post or in the forums for this game should you have any new ideas, suggestions, or if you just happened to find a bug!

I hope that you enjoy saving HoneyBoo in this all new level and please share your thoughts and opinions after trying it out below!

Pog On!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS .. (Solo Indie Game Developer)