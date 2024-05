Share · View all patches · Build 14315847 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 14:09:30 UTC by Wendy

1.Added sounds for Luna and Blanc

2.Added a simple resolution setting

3.Adjusted the battle speed a bit

4.Fixed the distance problem in combo actions

5.Fixed part of UI position

6.Other fixes

Special thanks to A Guang & Shi Xin Er for the voice acting.