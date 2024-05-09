 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadow of the Depth update for 9 May 2024

0.9.2.5 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14315820 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Added completion rewards; increased Boss level chest rewards.
  • Identified runes in the rune shop will not duplicate with those in the player's inventory, except when the player has collected all of them.
  • Stephanie's X Mastery ability can now affect Unstable Explosion.
  • Adjusted the appearance speed and attack animation of the stealthy wolves in Chapter 2.
  • Replaced some icons.

Fixes

  • Fixed an isue where the mini-map displayed item icons incorrectly.
  • Other bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2100151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link