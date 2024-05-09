0.9.2.5 Update Notes

Updates
- Added completion rewards; increased Boss level chest rewards.
- Identified runes in the rune shop will not duplicate with those in the player's inventory, except when the player has collected all of them.
- Stephanie's X Mastery ability can now affect Unstable Explosion.
- Adjusted the appearance speed and attack animation of the stealthy wolves in Chapter 2.
- Replaced some icons.
Fixes
- Fixed an isue where the mini-map displayed item icons incorrectly.
- Other bug fixes.
Changed files in this update