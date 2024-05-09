- Locked mouse to window.
- Fixed items shown on map selection.
- Fixed audio cutouts in very busy environments.
- Fixed rotating laser boss bug.
- Fixed inventory UX.
- Fixed settings navigation.
- Fixed spores on player with enemy marker.
- Fixed chomp ball and mystic ball issues with spores.
Footgun: Underground update for 9 May 2024
Hotfix: 1.0.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
