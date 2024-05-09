 Skip to content

Footgun: Underground update for 9 May 2024

Hotfix: 1.0.0.8

Build 14315796 · Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Locked mouse to window.
  • Fixed items shown on map selection.
  • Fixed audio cutouts in very busy environments.
  • Fixed rotating laser boss bug.
  • Fixed inventory UX.
  • Fixed settings navigation.
  • Fixed spores on player with enemy marker.
  • Fixed chomp ball and mystic ball issues with spores.

