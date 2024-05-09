New update + Fix + Poll

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hello everyone!

Today is a big update, I tried to answer all feedback and fix almost all issues you encountered.

You are more than 25.000 players on MMT, thank you!

I also added 2 new icons on the main menu to access all the future Meet My game series but also to vote for it! Yes, a public poll just started allowing you to vote for the next game!

Patchnote:

Thank to many players reporting on Discord or in the Steam Discussions our mistakes we managed to fix many flaws on pictures. Special thanks to 사라로 , Circle Nine, Ashyne, Klamos, T-Rex91 for their help on this!

I will not make a list of all pictures modified, there are a lot!

Fix sound bug, now "mute" on music or SFX is now correctly saved.

- You can now take screenshot in the winning screen!!!

You can now swap between the full picture and the 3 zooms (bottom, middle, top) after the animation.

- You can now skip the animation and/or go to the next level by pressing SPACE BAR.

We added a "Picture saved in MyPicture folder" notification when you take a screenshot on the winning screen or in the gallery. The message disapear when you rollover the screenshot button again. We hope it will help people to find their naughty captures!

Added two buttons on the main menu to access the poll and the other games of the Meet My series.

Improved ZH translation thanks to ZZ!

Improved PL translation thanks to Klamos!

Fixed a bug with the 5 error achievements.

Fixed a bug with the "next screen animation" going under the UI instead of above the UI.

Reworked icon of the game.

Also all those changes will be available in the next SEXTS update we are gonna push very soon! If you didn't player it, it's free to play!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2279510/SEXTS/