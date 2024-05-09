Book of Fate + More!

Book of Fate
This update brings additional content with the Book of Fate! You can find the Book of Fate in the Magic Market, and it contains 6 Fates for you complete. Each Fate gives you a bonus when active, and a permanent bonus when completed! These Fates will help smooth out the mid-game progression and also provide some end-game content for players who have already beaten the game. I hope you enjoy them! :-D
Changes
- Ring of Essentials now has a max level of 60
- You can now drop the Magic Dice onto individual Rings to respec them
- Achievements now reward 1 Paradox Anchor instead of 1 Mirror!
- New option: "Hold to Fast Upgrade" allows you upgrade items very quickly!
Fixes
- Fixed a bug preventing offline production of the Runic Table
- Fixed a crash that could occur if you upgraded the Temporal Net without having the Staff of Power
Changed files in this update