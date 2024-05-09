 Skip to content

WizUp! update for 9 May 2024

Book of Fate + More!

Share · View all patches · Build 14315714 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 14:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Book of Fate

This update brings additional content with the Book of Fate! You can find the Book of Fate in the Magic Market, and it contains 6 Fates for you complete. Each Fate gives you a bonus when active, and a permanent bonus when completed! These Fates will help smooth out the mid-game progression and also provide some end-game content for players who have already beaten the game. I hope you enjoy them! :-D

Changes

  • Ring of Essentials now has a max level of 60
  • You can now drop the Magic Dice onto individual Rings to respec them
  • Achievements now reward 1 Paradox Anchor instead of 1 Mirror!
  • New option: "Hold to Fast Upgrade" allows you upgrade items very quickly!

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug preventing offline production of the Runic Table
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if you upgraded the Temporal Net without having the Staff of Power

