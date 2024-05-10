 Skip to content

Konkwest update for 10 May 2024

Konkwest is out now!

10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gamers, conquerors!

After over two years in development, this novel grand strategy game is finally available for everyone to play via Steam. Multiplayer servers are up and running, and a free demo is available on the store page so anyone can get to try Konkwest.

Feel free to join the VCT Games Discord server to find players for multiplayer sessions and share tips and screenshots, as well as ideas for further additions to the game.

I wish everyone an amazing time conquering the world! Please leave a nice review if you enjoy the game!

Best regards,

Vincent

