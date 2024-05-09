 Skip to content

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall Beta update for 9 May 2024

Patch Notes for 09-05-2024

Build 14315497 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 14:09:24 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Feedback button added to Main Menu and Options UI

Changed

  • Disabled Return button in Scenario Board UI for Map Quests
  • Updated Key Art 👀 (in initial Title UI)

Fixed

  • Divination petitioner quest no longer locks the game.
  • Missing text in threat updates UI now displays correctly.
  • Interaction is now correctly disabled when switching rooms.
  • Background sounds are now correctly stopped during the Demo End Screen.
  • Fixed button selection when spamming Q/E in Week End Summary UI
  • Fixed Prosperity visuals not being updated properly after Week End Summary UI
  • Fixed Items not appearing for map quests sometimes in the Inventory UI
  • Fixed player walking sounds remaining active when opening some UI while moving (eg. Map, Journal)
  • Fixed Inventory UI staying selected sometimes when invisible (and triggering audio when moving the player).

