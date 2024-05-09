Patch Notes for 09-05-2024

Added
- Feedback button added to Main Menu and Options UI
Changed
- Disabled Return button in Scenario Board UI for Map Quests
- Updated Key Art 👀 (in initial Title UI)
Fixed
- Divination petitioner quest no longer locks the game.
- Missing text in threat updates UI now displays correctly.
- Interaction is now correctly disabled when switching rooms.
- Background sounds are now correctly stopped during the Demo End Screen.
- Fixed button selection when spamming Q/E in Week End Summary UI
- Fixed Prosperity visuals not being updated properly after Week End Summary UI
- Fixed Items not appearing for map quests sometimes in the Inventory UI
- Fixed player walking sounds remaining active when opening some UI while moving (eg. Map, Journal)
- Fixed Inventory UI staying selected sometimes when invisible (and triggering audio when moving the player).
