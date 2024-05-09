Introduce BodyLink FBT and RoboMap Generation

Updated VR version to 0.4.3.6432
BodyLink Tracker-Free-FBT
- Easy body tracking with Dance Dash mobile app
- Improved virtual tracker bindings
- Quick Guide for BodyLink
Song List Filter & Sorting Order
- Added favorite, search, and genre filters
- Added sorting order options
- Improved album toggle logic
New Official BeatMap: Broken Promises
Fixed Some UI & Animation Bugs
Updated desktop version to 0.4.2.6428
RoboMap BeatMap-Generation (Experimental Feature)
-
Generates BeatMap with local mp3 file or youtube link
-
Current Limitations:
- Only generates "Normal" difficulty
- Only supports English filename
Changed files in this update