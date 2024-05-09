 Skip to content

Dance Dash update for 9 May 2024

Introduce BodyLink FBT and RoboMap Generation

Build 14315427 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 14:09:18 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated VR version to 0.4.3.6432

Song List Filter & Sorting Order
  • Added favorite, search, and genre filters
  • Added sorting order options
  • Improved album toggle logic
New Official BeatMap: Broken Promises
Fixed Some UI & Animation Bugs

Updated desktop version to 0.4.2.6428

RoboMap BeatMap-Generation (Experimental Feature)

  • Generates BeatMap with local mp3 file or youtube link

  • Current Limitations:

    • Only generates "Normal" difficulty
    • Only supports English filename

