Optimization & Improvements #2

Hello Hunters!
While working on the next major update, we wanted to put out this small patch with more improvements, changes and bug fixes that the community has reported to us! Most notably a new icon to shelters on Bulgaria map, improved textures to the .303 British rifle and changed how animals walk on slopes. Read full notes below and happy hunting!
- Added more signposts
- Changed how animals walk on slopes
- Added a setting to change which eye is shown in the game view
- Changed Early Access notification text in main menu
- Added a new icon for shelters on Bulgaria map
- Improved high quality shadows
- Improved textures of .303 British rifle
- Improved bedding textures inside shelters
- Increased the harvest screen grab areas
- Adjusted certain LOD’s
- Hints are now save file specific so each new save shows all hints again by default (Hints can still be turned off from settings. This change will reset all confirmed hints from the current players)
- Fixed an issue where paralyzed animals didn’t register hits when shot close range
- Fixed an issue where wounded animals of certain species sometimes got stuck when running far enough from the player
- Fixed an issue where dead animals body didn’t highlight
- Fixed an issue where items sometimes end up inside backpack even if the backpack was closed and placed on back or left in the store
- Fixed an issue where the harvest screen sometimes end up too close to the terrain or even through it
- Fixed an issue where already confirmed hints activated after launching a game
- Fixed an issue where .303 and .223 ammo boxes weren’t visible in the store
- Fixed an issue where the ultra texture quality button was highlighted if high quality was on
- Fixed back slot locations
- Fixed floating texts on some signposts
We hope you enjoy these changes and fixes. Let us know what you think in the forums and discord.
