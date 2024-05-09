 Skip to content

Mega Mosaic update for 9 May 2024

Update 1.0.05090

Build 14315280 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 13:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This minor update fixes several gameplay issues that have been raised by the community:

  • By default, clicking again on a filled tile will now clear it, rather than cycling to the next colour. This can be changed back in the general settings tab if required.
  • Clues will no longer disappear in solved regions if they are next to a region boundary (this is to fix hints highlighting a square with no clues).
  • Border achievements will now only be granted if you have the correct solution for the edge squares.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2915951
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2915952
  • Loading history…
