Update 1.0.05090

This minor update fixes several gameplay issues that have been raised by the community:
- By default, clicking again on a filled tile will now clear it, rather than cycling to the next colour. This can be changed back in the general settings tab if required.
- Clues will no longer disappear in solved regions if they are next to a region boundary (this is to fix hints highlighting a square with no clues).
- Border achievements will now only be granted if you have the correct solution for the edge squares.
Changed files in this update