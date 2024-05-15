 Skip to content

Tukoni: Prologue update for 15 May 2024

First Patch!

Build 14315238 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:33:10 UTC

Greetings, our dear Forest Spirits!

We are happy to share that we have updated the game's build.

Here's what's new:

  • Added Turkish language support, thanks to the invaluable contribution of our player, Ahmet Yıldız,
  • Fixed a critical bug that was blocking game progression,
  • Implemented various UI/UX improvements for a smoother experience.

As always, you can stay updated by following our developer page and Tukoni: Prologue page. Following would give you a chance to see all the exciting updates we have in store for you!

You can also follow Dream Operator on Twitter.

Warm regards,
Tukoni Development Team

