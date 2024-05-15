First Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 14315238 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, our dear Forest Spirits!

We are happy to share that we have updated the game's build.

Here's what's new:

Added Turkish language support, thanks to the invaluable contribution of our player, Ahmet Yıldız,

Fixed a critical bug that was blocking game progression,

Implemented various UI/UX improvements for a smoother experience.

Warm regards,

Tukoni Development Team