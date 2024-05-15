First Patch!

Greetings, our dear Forest Spirits!
We are happy to share that we have updated the game's build.
Here's what's new:
- Added Turkish language support, thanks to the invaluable contribution of our player, Ahmet Yıldız,
- Fixed a critical bug that was blocking game progression,
- Implemented various UI/UX improvements for a smoother experience.
As always, you can stay updated by following our developer page and Tukoni: Prologue page. Following would give you a chance to see all the exciting updates we have in store for you!
You can also follow Dream Operator on Twitter.
Warm regards,
Tukoni Development Team
