Join the Animal Crusaders! Cluckmech Oasis now available!

Hello, hello, hello! Hello, everybody!

After a cluckyear(two and a half years) of development, Cluckmech Oasis is finally official with you!

Warcluck、Sealineer, as well as a variety of other animal buddies are ready to go.Thank you all for your continued support! It's not too late to join the Animal Crusaders and save the world together!

The game has officially launched on Steam on May 9th, with a debut discount of -10% to just $8.9 after the discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2453360/_Cluckmech_Oasis/

[Thanks for all]

Thanks to all of you for your continued support and love, we can't wait to share Cluckmech Oasis with you! On behalf of Sealineer, we would like to offer an endless number of Cluckmech as a thank you!

Thanks for all the feedback & suggestions from the beta players! With your help, we've tweaked every aspect of the game, During the month of Closed Beta, we have collected over hundreds of player suggestions, updated every 2 days on average, iterated 20 versions, and hotfixed over 400 bugs & optimizations. From difficulty adjustments, new maps, optimized tutorials, increased BDs, optimized decision making, bug fixes, etc., we hope to bring you a fun and surprising time in the game~!

We've also arranged for the often-mentioned requests such as auto-fire, damage count, graphs, and more detailed card information!



[What's New]

<Cluckmech Oasis> is a tower defense Roguelike with top-down shooting, players will play the Warcluck and its companions, collecting all sorts of bizarre defense mech on their journey, a large number of plant enemies, along the way to escort Mobile base to save the world!

In the official version, you can experience the following:

● 5 characters + 4 different talents + more growth talents, more free choice of genres.

● 16 levels of difficulty for more challenging tower defense battles.

● 4 levels of flow + 5 kinds of random scenes, more fresh game experience

● Hundreds of cluckmech + Enhanced direction, richer combination of matching routes

You can be the cluckmech master who wildly piles up turrets and constructs lines;you can also be the sharpshooter who shoots the boss in a second in the battlefield; you can also completely abandon the cluckmech and let the Mobile base carring, self-protecting to the end.

Kamikaze builds, deathrattle decks, elemental setups, economy strategies, healing setups... Countless winning tactics await your exploration!





[Future plans]

Thanks for all your support and love. After the official launch, we'll keep updating the game with new cluckmech, more powerful combinations, unexplored adventure areas, and even new gameplay modes. Stay tuned!

In the future, we'll also unveil the roadmap for updates. Stay tuned and feel free to join our community. We welcome your feedback and suggestions at any time!

Bilibili：https://space.bilibili.com/1900443024?spm_id_from=333.337.search-card.all.click

Discord：https://discord.gg/94MqUbFrJM

Youtube：

-Finally, thank you for experiencing our game! -