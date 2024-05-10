 Skip to content

Symmetry update for 10 May 2024

Symmetry Leaves Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 14315088 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 10:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm excited to finally announce that Symmetry launches in full today!

Thank you so much for your patience and feedback, and I hope you enjoy the full release of the game.

Dean

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Symmetry Content Depot 1130401
  • Loading history…
