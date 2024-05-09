Rerolls & Colors Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14315048 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy

🤩Pop of the morning to you!🤩

Finally a new update, while I'm working on a big update in the meantime.

There's a new ability, the cloud abiliy. It will cover your screen for about 30 seconds, but in the meantime, anytime you get points, you get 10x the regular score!

Besides that, two new buttons have been added to the ability screen. Bomb button and reroll button. They cost a certain percentage of your points, but can be incredibly useful when going for that highscore!

And finally, you can now give all emojis a distinguishable color! Some people found the yellow to make it difficult to see which emoji was which, especially when they're flat. That's fixed now.

I'm still working on the gamemodes for the big update (or well...I've only just started on it)

In the meantime, enjoy!

TheShelfman

Full changelog

Changes:

Added option to give emojis a color for those that otherwise struggle to distinguish the emojis

Added cloud ability

Added “Buy kaboom ability” button to ability screen (once per match, costs 25% of score)

Added “Reroll abilities” button to ability screen (infinite use, costs 10% of score)

Fixes: