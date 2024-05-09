Patch notes for unstable update 0.1.6.4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again!

Here are the latest Patch Notes for update 0.1.6.4 that's just gone live on TerraTech Worlds’ unstable branch. If you’re not sure how to access this unstable build, here’s how you do that:

Launch Steam

Right-click on TerraTech Worlds

Select "Properties..."

Click on "Betas"

Next to "Beta Participation", click on the blue dropdown arrow

Select "ttw_unstable"

Steam should automatically switch to the selected beta branch at this point and list the game in the library left panel as "TerraTech Worlds [ttw_unstable]"

To switch back to the default stable version of TerraTech Worlds, repeat the above steps, but select "None" instead of "ttw_unstable"

Important note: Game save files are only compatible with versions of TerraTech Worlds where the version number is the same or greater i.e. a game save from version 0.1.6.1 is not compatible with version 0.1.6.

Now, onto the patch notes:

The Medium Auxiliary Reactor licence is no longer offered as a reward for completing the Expert: Launch Rare Resources objective

Players using gamepad are now able to rotate Blocks by pressing Y. Pressing Y while not hovering over a block or any inventory UI will still bring up the Objectives tab.

Please also be aware that new structures, such as enemy bases, will not show up in old saves. You will need to create a new save in order for these to exist in the world.