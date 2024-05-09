 Skip to content

The Cursed Kingdom update for 9 May 2024

Version 1.3.3 - Patch Notes

Version 1.3.3 - Patch Notes
Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Music switching between death and respawns are now fixed, before it would keep the same music during the death screen and you would get the death screen/menu music instead of the area music when respawned.
  • A couple of minor graphical bugs in the menu has been fixed, the settings and credits menu will be switched off when pressing a button in the background.
  • During first startup the game should auto detect your steam language if you are using one of the 6 supported languages and switch to that one. If your language isn't supported it will default to English.

