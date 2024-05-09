 Skip to content

Bardic: Quest for Love update for 9 May 2024

Hot Fix #19

CHANGELOG
　✅　Make Getting TAUTS advance time by 1 hour
　✅　Longer Black Screen when transitioning from Tavern to Tavern Management Sim.
　✅　Implement Loading Screen between first time Tavern transition to City Overworld Map
　✅　Wilcard item (OWEN - Special Dish1)
　✅　Marisa (Mom of Kara and Naomi) not highlighted when speaking
　✅　Players stuck after TAUT dialogue without item rewards

BUGS
　❌　Heroes are able to COOK dishes still, even at 0 Energy
　❌　You can click and drag the food and move it around even though it's already been picked up by

