MetaDock 0.6.0.7

New tab now opens a window that allows you to use an interactive url bar, bookmark list and app list. (If you are not able to see apps, you may have to enable it in settings.)
The URL bar is now optional and can be re-enabled from settings.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New tab now opens a window that allows you to use an interactive url bar, bookmark list and app list. (If you are not able to see apps, you may have to enable it in settings.)
The URL bar is now optional and can be re-enabled from settings.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update