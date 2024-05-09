 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MetaDock update for 9 May 2024

MetaDock 0.6.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14314702 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 11:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New tab now opens a window that allows you to use an interactive url bar, bookmark list and app list. (If you are not able to see apps, you may have to enable it in settings.)

The URL bar is now optional and can be re-enabled from settings.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2520821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link