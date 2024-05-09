 Skip to content

Chill Town update for 9 May 2024

Update 0.6.12

Build 14314674 · Last edited 9 May 2024

  • Explorations of deserted islands will now prioritize spawning items, plants, and creatures that you do not yet own.
  • Due to the current town rating scale being too low, leading to high ratings for insufficiently developed and decorated islands, we have significantly increased the rating requirements. Note that these scores may continue to be adjusted in the future. Users will have their ratings re-evaluated to match the current state when they enter the game.
  • Fixed a bug where the camera lock button (R3) did not work on controllers.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed opening the trading market while visiting someone else's island.

