Snacko update for 9 May 2024

0.9.3_7267 💌 Small Hotfixes

  • Barn and livestock renaming pages now focus smoothly with gamepad
  • Fixed issue where Nobu Jr. couldn't find a place to stand if your farm has lots of decorations near the player house
  • Caveat: he can end up on your roof if you have a lot of stuff! (Not a bug, feature)
  • Kimchi's quests now have proper text labels when turning them in
  • Reduced Myst Crystal node spawn rate but increased drop rate from 1-2 to 2-3
  • Ceilings are now in all player house rooms
  • Fixing issue where loading a save file caused "obtain X item" quests to not load properly

