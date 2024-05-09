0.9.3_7267 💌 Small Hotfixes

- Barn and livestock renaming pages now focus smoothly with gamepad
- Fixed issue where Nobu Jr. couldn't find a place to stand if your farm has lots of decorations near the player house
- Caveat: he can end up on your roof if you have a lot of stuff! (Not a bug, feature)
- Kimchi's quests now have proper text labels when turning them in
- Reduced Myst Crystal node spawn rate but increased drop rate from 1-2 to 2-3
- Ceilings are now in all player house rooms
- Fixing issue where loading a save file caused "obtain X item" quests to not load properly
