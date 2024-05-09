OUT NOW: Quality of Life + Achievements Update

Hello Ranchers,

We have just launched a quality of life update on the main branch, which introduces autosaves, convenient light switches and more! A big thank you to those of you who helped test the unstable branch version of this update.

And, as always, we want to know what you think of this latest update, so do keep the feedback coming on the Steam forums and our Discord!

Take a read of all the details, which were previously announced:

Life is better on the ranch, but it isn't always easy. So we've have been hard at work on a quality of life update, which will make your in-game lives a little easier!

This update introduces autosaves - you can still save manually of course, but autosaving now occurs every ten minutes by default. One less thing to worry about! We've also added an option to save and quit when exiting the game via the menu.

And we've also added light switches, which allow you to turn on various lights in your buildings and houses at once. To set up a switch, simply open the construction book, place your light switch where desired, left click on the light switch, left click on the lights you wish to connect to the switch, and then left click on the switch again. Ta-da! You can still turn your lights on and off manually if you wish.

The long awaited, much requested Steam achievements are also here! We have 39 Steam achievements for you to unlock. Achievement hunters, have at it!

Last but not least, you can now modify the colour of your coolers. Lovely.

We've also snuck a couple bug fixes into this update.

Fixed an issue with horses not training in paddocks

Fixed an issue with controller interaction when creating a character

What's Next?

Next up, we'll now be working on an update which includes tree growth (so you can chop down more trees and produce more wood), a trailer to transport logs, and horse breeding! Keep an eye out for news.

Thanks,

The Ranch Sim Team