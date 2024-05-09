COMPLETE YOUR COLLECTION!

Share · View all patches · Build 14314400 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello, fellow ducks!

We've got some exciting news to share with you!

In the spirit of celebrating our release of Duck Life 9, we're excited to bundle the whole series. Introducing the "Duck Life Ultimate Collection" bundle with an exclusive -20% discount.

If you want to get the entire Duck Life experience, now is your chance!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41414/Duck_Life_Collection/

Already own one of these epic games? No problem! The bundle adjusts, so you only pay for the game you don't have – and you'll still snag that extra discount.

So whether you're a seasoned duck or you want to grow some wings, this bundle has got you covered.

Grab this deal and embark on an epic journey with your favourite ducks!

~Wix Games