Version 1.0 - We Have Lift Off!!!

We are glad to announce that version 1.0 is now available!!!

Party at Marie’s! Drinks are on Jack!!!

First off we would like to thank you for your continued support. Things got derailed so many times over the last few years, but you have stuck with us thus far and for that know that you are truly appreciated.

Then, even after some major bug slaying the possibility of something not working quite as it should still remains. Should you come across something fishy, drop us a line in the forums and we’ll do our best to vent that bad boy as soon as we can.

Do note however that due to how the engine has been slapped together there is a known issue we just can’t get around. Rapid clicking through NPC dialogue after a load crashes the game and none of our squirrels have been able to figure out how to get around this problem permanently.

If you run across this problem, close the error message and hit “Alt” on your keyboard to access the menu bar at the top of the screen. Then select “View” followed by “Reload” to return to the main menu. From there a simple click on “Continue” will get you back to the action faster than a ninja otter in a skillet.

Also, we’re happy to announce that work on Flerynx has started up again, so hopefully we’ll have more to share about that soon. (Whispers: We’re busy with the other playable characters and we’re having trouble sitting still long enough to get any real work done without jumping up to squeal and dance around like little kids in a candy store every few minutes.)

And then lastly, remember our launch week 20% discount. Tell your friends, family and that pesky neighbor about StarStruck. Get him out of your hair for a while by dumping him into a choose your own adventure novel with a potential of 160,000+ words. If you’re lucky he might just decide to stay in space and leave your hedges alone.

Thank you for your support once more, we appreciate it.

We hope you enjoy/enjoyed StarStruck.

Keep an eye out for the free OST DLC in the future.

And then the achievements and trading cards after that.

We’ll see you amongst the stars!

Have a stellar day~