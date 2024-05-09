 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 9 May 2024

Preview for Update v1.11.0

Build 14314277 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 11:09:20 UTC

  • Items that are not intended for the store version have been disabled
  • Battlerunes have been disabled
  • Fixed a bug where dead Skullsplitter Orcs could still throw axes

