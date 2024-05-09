- Items that are not intended for the store version have been disabled
- Battlerunes have been disabled
- Fixed a bug where dead Skullsplitter Orcs could still throw axes
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 9 May 2024
Preview for Update v1.11.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update