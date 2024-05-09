 Skip to content

Stoneguard Playtest update for 9 May 2024

Patch 0.0.4

Patch 0.0.4

9 May 2024

  • Overhauled stone and the gathering of it
  • Changed amount of time in day and night, and how it scales up
  • Improved NPC navigation
  • Added Vsync option
  • Improved Husk Arbalest physics hit reaction
  • Improved Husk Arbalest aim in close range
  • Fixed issues when pausing game
  • Updated construction site hitpoint, it now is related to how built it is, and can take damage

