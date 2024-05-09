- Overhauled stone and the gathering of it
- Changed amount of time in day and night, and how it scales up
- Improved NPC navigation
- Added Vsync option
- Improved Husk Arbalest physics hit reaction
- Improved Husk Arbalest aim in close range
- Fixed issues when pausing game
- Updated construction site hitpoint, it now is related to how built it is, and can take damage
Stoneguard Playtest update for 9 May 2024
Patch 0.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
