FireAlpaca SE update for 9 May 2024

FireAlpaca SE 2.11.21 Released - May 9th, 2024

Build 14314140 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 11:59:03 UTC

Function Improvement

  • Legacy brush list display can be enabled from the Brushes menu (Simple Brush List Display).

Failure Correction

  • Fixed an issue where the strokes in the brush list were not updated when changing the brush size or opacity.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit FireAlpaca SE Content Windows 32bit Depot 458751
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit FireAlpaca SE Content Windows 64bit Depot 458752
  • Loading history…
macOS FireAlpaca SE Content Mac Depot 458753
  • Loading history…
