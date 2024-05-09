FireAlpaca SE 2.11.21 Released - May 9th, 2024

Function Improvement
- Legacy brush list display can be enabled from the Brushes menu (Simple Brush List Display).
Failure Correction
- Fixed an issue where the strokes in the brush list were not updated when changing the brush size or opacity.
