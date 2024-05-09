v1.01 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,

Entomophobia was released recently, and thank you to the new players for checking it out! With the increase in players, more issues have been found that I either overlooked or didn't find. Heres the changes.

New Goop (EXP blobs)



🐛 Changes this patch:

Added a Dodge roll "tutorial" that will popup for new players.

Redid Exp blob colors to better stand out, They are larger, slightly brighter, and have white outlines now.

Fixed the exit button in the Damage Report not being clickable.

Fixed the ability to bypass the buy button & play the game as locked characters if using a controller or keyboard navigation in the Main Menu.

(?) Fixed Turret weapon error.

(?) Fixed river map error.

(?) Fixed Banana Weapon error.

(?) Fixed Enemy error.

Fixed Stamina regen being extremely low on Ron, Agnes, Cletus, and Debra

Fixed the Stamina bar being extremely low-quality

Removed a sound from the start of the Main Menu.

Fixed the Buy Button of characters being slightly smaller than the Play Button while selecting characters.

Fixed Characters in the Menu loading differently on the second and up Menu load.

Fixed the Characters not being visually reloaded after being purchased.

(?) = Possible fix.

👷‍♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.

Elites & more Complex Enemies.

I'll have another update with more fixes soon, I just wanted to fix some of the more game-breaking issues as soon as possible.

If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

Enjoy!