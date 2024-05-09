v1.01 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,
Entomophobia was released recently, and thank you to the new players for checking it out! With the increase in players, more issues have been found that I either overlooked or didn't find. Heres the changes.
New Goop (EXP blobs)
🐛 Changes this patch:
- Added a Dodge roll "tutorial" that will popup for new players.
- Redid Exp blob colors to better stand out, They are larger, slightly brighter, and have white outlines now.
- Fixed the exit button in the Damage Report not being clickable.
- Fixed the ability to bypass the buy button & play the game as locked characters if using a controller or keyboard navigation in the Main Menu.
- (?) Fixed Turret weapon error.
- (?) Fixed river map error.
- (?) Fixed Banana Weapon error.
- (?) Fixed Enemy error.
- Fixed Stamina regen being extremely low on Ron, Agnes, Cletus, and Debra
- Fixed the Stamina bar being extremely low-quality
- Removed a sound from the start of the Main Menu.
- Fixed the Buy Button of characters being slightly smaller than the Play Button while selecting characters.
- Fixed Characters in the Menu loading differently on the second and up Menu load.
- Fixed the Characters not being visually reloaded after being purchased.
(?) = Possible fix.
👷♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.
- Elites & more Complex Enemies.
I'll have another update with more fixes soon, I just wanted to fix some of the more game-breaking issues as soon as possible.
If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/
Changed files in this update