Updated to 1.2.0

NEW

-Added a feature to check the line of sight in battle without having to move there first. There is a button for this in the battle scene with an eye symbol and there is also a new keybinding for it (by default: "L").

-Added a sort button to inventory.

CHANGES

-Made many adjustments to the glory level effects, along with removing some of the more frustrating higher level effects and replacing them with new (hopefully less frustrating) effects. With these changes climbing glory levels should be easier than before but still offer plenty of challenge. It's good to note that the higher levels are still meant to be very very hard. I will keep monitoring and listening to your feedback how the glory levels feel with these new changes.

-The game will now remember if the player has set a custom name for the starting character and will not reset it when switching characters.

-Made several adjustments to when specific tutorials are shown to space them out a bit better for new players.

-Added description to default game mode.

-Slightly toned down how many extra beasts appear due to the "Beast mode" challenge and removed the score penalty from that challenge.

-Buffed the damage effect of Eerie Skull & Phantom's Will items from 10 to 20.

-Cremate (skill): Damage 8 -> 10 and the bonus damage effect 3 -> 6.

-Flower of Death (rare weapon): +7 pdmg, +7 mdmg, -7 VIT.

-Fishing Net (rare weapon): +7 Protection.

-Inconceivable Ornament (relic): +10 HP.

-Frozen Orb (relic): +5 Protection.

-Energizing Boots (relic): MP restore effect 6 -> 8.

-Summoning Manual (relic): +3 WIS.

-Sprint (item skill): Range 5 -> 6.

-Reposition (item skill): Removed requirement for charges, Cooldown 1 -> 3, Range 3 -> 2.

-Depraved Ritual (item skill): Removed requirement for charges.

-Revitalize (item skill): Starting charges 0 -> 1.

-Unleashed Energy (item skill): Starting charges 0 -> 1.

-Unleashed Pressure (item skill): Starting charges 0 -> 1.

FIXES

-Fixed a bug where some bosses didn't get stat bonuses from their perks.

-Fixed the description for Tempest Staff & Dagger of Shrouds.

-Fixed a visual bug where in one event the text could mention a wrong character name.

-Fixed potential edge case where having too many simultaneous buffs could cause an error.

-Small visual fix in one battle map.

-Small visual adjustments.

-Small localization fixes.

I have also been working on a lot of other new content that I am excited to put out. It is still unfinished, but I thought I'd let you know that there is other stuff progressing in the background also and I am pooling things for a bigger future update. More details to come in a later post!