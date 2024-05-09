Combat Stats Rework and Solicitor Update!

Stat Changes

Stats for all Player Classes, Enemies, and Bosses have been reworked, including new stats: Accuracy and Dodge. That means that your attacks and heals will feel different. Some fights may be more challenging due to this, so be sure to provide feedback to us on how these stats translate to your combat experience in the dungeon. We are especially interested in how hard you feel the boss fights are.

In addition to this, we have removed the HP increase per level for all player classes. To compensate, we have instead given all classes an increase to their base health.

Solicitor Additions

Solicitor players now have access to two new Patrons when they reach level 20: the Vampire and the Djinn.

Vampire

The Vampire offers Solicitors these contracts:

Apply the Attack Up buff on yourself;

Guarantee a Bleed debuff when you hit an enemy;

Give one of your attacks (B or C skill) the Life Steal effect;

Increase your chance to dodge an attack.

Djinn

The Djinn offers Solicitors these contracts:

Chance to apply the Blind debuff when you hit an enemy;

Chance to apply the Sleep debuff when you hit an enemy;

Increase your attacks’ armor penetration;

Increase your defense.

Consequences

The Solicitor class as released previously was not finished (and it still isn’t!), but we have added a crucial part of the class: breaking a contract with your Patron has consequences:

Demon

Deals damage to the Solicitor. This can cause the Solicitor to die when they use a skill, which will immediately end the turn. Keep an eye on that!

Fae

Reduce the Solicitor’s Maximum HP for the duration of combat.

Poltergeist

Applies two random debuffs on the Solicitor.

Vampire

Spawns an enemy into combat.

Djinn

The Djinn gets angry at you and will help your enemies instead. The outcome depends on the contract:

Blind Contract - Increases all enemies’ dodge chance;

Sleep Contract - All enemies get healed with a high critical heal chance;

Armor Penetration Contract - All enemies get the Attack Up buff;

Defense Contract - All enemies get a Shield buff.

And more!

Added new debuffs:

Blind - decreases the entity’s accuracy;

Sleep - immobilizes an entity for one turn. If they’re hit while asleep, the attack will be critical, but it will wake them up;

Added a new buff: Dodge. Increases the entity’s dodge chance.

The Druid’s Owl Form skill has been changed; the Bleed debuff may now apply regardless of stacks;

The Crystalsmith’s Shield skill now properly updates the shield bar on its’ health bar;

The Wizard Skill Leech can no longer be a critical hit;

The Warrior’s Defender stance no longer reduces damage from status effects;

Players taking lethal damage from a status effect when their turn starts no longer process a queued skill, ending the turn immediately (as intended);

Fixed a bug with auto-retargeting when only 1 enemy is in combat;

We’re looking forward to your feedback!