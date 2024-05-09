Song of the Prairie 0.8.62 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

Optimization：

Optimized idle performance of Tegx.

Optimized the performance of transport.

Optimized a problem that some ores in Underground World were high above the ground.

Optimized a situation that new buildings could not be built even the conditions were met in Second Homeland.

Optimized voice volume of sorcerer at the beginning cutscene.

Fixing：

Fixed visual error of accessory wings.

Fixed a problem that there will be no crack on ore when hitting it.

Fixed display errors in Field Guidance.

Fixed visual errors of some textures for glass and transparent things.

Fixed the disappearance of fountain.

Fixed the visual performance when holding Sweetbarry Hammer.

Fixed a problem that Taro will not stay in Back Hill or Mayors home.

Fixed the stamina recovery data of some special dishes for characters.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ